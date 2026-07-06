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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy secures Rs 235.92 cr order for deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems

GK Energy secures Rs 235.92 cr order for deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

GK Energy announced that it will deploy 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar-powered Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The order by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), valued at Rs 235.92 crore (inclusive of GST), involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP solar-powered agricultural pumping systems across the state.

The latest order further reinforces GK Energy's long-standing association with MSEDCL in supporting the state's renewable energy initiatives. With this project, the Company has secured orders worth Rs 637.83 crore (inclusive of GST) from the utility, reflecting its strong execution capabilities and continued role in advancing Maharashtra's clean energy transition.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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