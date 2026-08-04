GKW standalone net profit declines 21.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of GKW declined 21.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.8814.5684.0186.0614.0317.4713.1216.5510.7813.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News