Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 96.57% to Rs 366.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1424.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.07% to Rs 1027.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 698.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 6430.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5616.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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