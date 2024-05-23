Gland Pharma gains as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 192 cr

Gland Pharma jumped 4.98% to Rs 1,885 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 192.42 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 78.68 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations soared 95.85% to Rs 1,537.5 crore during the quarter as against Rs 785.01 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA zoomed 113% to Rs 358.7 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 168.4 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved to 23% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 21% registered in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from US market stood at Rs 878.40 crore (up 82.69% YoY), Europe was at Rs 268.50 crore (up 728.70% YoY), Canada, Australia and New Zealand revenue stood at Rs 57.80 crore (up 57.92% YoY), revenue from India stood at Rs 52.60 crore (down 18.70% YoY) and revenue from rest of the world was at Rs 280.20 crore (up 64.34% YoY) during the period under review.

Total capex incurred during the quarter was Rs 150.70 crore.

During Q4FY24, the company has filed 4 ANDAs, and received 6 ANDA approvals. As on 31 March 2024, the company received 349 ANDA filings in the United States, of which 286 was approved and 63 pending approvals.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit shed 1.08% to Rs 772.50 crore despite of 56.28% jumped in revenue to Rs 5,664.7 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Commenting on the results, Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma, said, We are delighted to close out the last quarter and FY24 with positive results. This year marked a significant rebound for our base business, and we began an exciting new chapter as we completed our first international acquisition, Cenexi, in Europe.

Despite the dynamic business landscape, we've shown resilience and delivered a performance that positions us well for continued growth and success. We see continued momentum in this segment and are optimistic about its future opportunities. The strategic rationale behind Cenexis acquisition remains intact, and we expect it to deliver significant value as we move forward.

Meanwhile, the firms' board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.

