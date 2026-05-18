Gland Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd surged 13.81% to Rs 2124.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14321 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd soared 10.15% to Rs 1687.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 488.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74378 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd exploded 5.45% to Rs 475.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69959 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spurt 4.86% to Rs 347.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

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