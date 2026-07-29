Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sugammadex Injection

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sugammadex Injection

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Gland Pharma (Gland or Company), a generic injectable & ophthalmic focused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), BRIDION Injection of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.

The Product is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adult and pediatric patients undergoing surgery.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colgate-Palmolive climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Colgate-Palmolive climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty trades above 24,200 level; media shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,200 level; media shares in demand

Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 297.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 297.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak