Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sugammadex Injection
Gland Pharma (Gland or Company), a generic injectable & ophthalmic focused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.
The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), BRIDION Injection of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.
The Product is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adult and pediatric patients undergoing surgery.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST