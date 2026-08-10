Gland Pharma rises after signing strategic CDMO pact with global pharmaceutical firm

Gland Pharma added 1.47% to Rs 2638.70 after the company said that it has executed a strategic manufacturing and supply agreement (MSA) with one of the leading global pharmaceutical companies

Gland Pharma said that it has entered into a five-year manufacturing and supply agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company for the technology transfer and development of 55 sterile injectable products.

The agreement covers the manufacturing and supply of oncology and non-oncology products across multiple injectable formats.

The portfolio includes products in vial, lyophilized vial, ampoule and pre-filled syringe formats, covering both conventional and complex injectables.

The agreement spans three manufacturing sites and is expected to generate annualised revenue of $90100 million, with revenue contribution expected to commence from CY29.

The company also has scope to add more products and undertake technology-transfer activities under the partnership, which could increase the eventual revenue opportunity.

Srinivas Sadu, executive chairman, Gland Pharma, said: "We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration.

The partnership highlights the confidence global pharmaceutical companies place in Gland Pharma's development, technology transfer, manufacturing, and supply capabilities.

The agreement provides meaningful long-term revenue visibility, supports expansion of our CDMO business, and creates a strong foundation for future growth."

Gland Pharma is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company focused on generic injectables and ophthalmics. It operates in more than 60 countries under a business-to-business model and offers a broad portfolio of sterile injectable products, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, infusions, oncology and ophthalmic solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Gland Pharma's net profit surged 96.57% to Rs 366.68 crore while net sales rose 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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