Monday, August 10, 2026 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOTitan Share PriceGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma rises after signing strategic CDMO pact with global pharmaceutical firm

Gland Pharma rises after signing strategic CDMO pact with global pharmaceutical firm

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

Gland Pharma added 1.47% to Rs 2638.70 after the company said that it has executed a strategic manufacturing and supply agreement (MSA) with one of the leading global pharmaceutical companies

Gland Pharma said that it has entered into a five-year manufacturing and supply agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company for the technology transfer and development of 55 sterile injectable products.

The agreement covers the manufacturing and supply of oncology and non-oncology products across multiple injectable formats.

The portfolio includes products in vial, lyophilized vial, ampoule and pre-filled syringe formats, covering both conventional and complex injectables.

The agreement spans three manufacturing sites and is expected to generate annualised revenue of $90100 million, with revenue contribution expected to commence from CY29.

 

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, up 100 pts; Nifty above 24,550; Nifty IT rises 1%

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

TN CM moves resolution in Assmebly mandating Tamil Thaai Vazhthu rendition

PM Modi praises Lovlina Borgohain

PM Modi praises Lovlina for standing up for India map during CWG in Glasgow

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold looks beyond war as inflation, monetary policy steer prices: Report

Ola Electric share price

Ola shares tank 6% after Q1 show; Emkay sees 27% downside. Time to sell?

The company also has scope to add more products and undertake technology-transfer activities under the partnership, which could increase the eventual revenue opportunity.

Srinivas Sadu, executive chairman, Gland Pharma, said: "We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration.

The partnership highlights the confidence global pharmaceutical companies place in Gland Pharma's development, technology transfer, manufacturing, and supply capabilities.

The agreement provides meaningful long-term revenue visibility, supports expansion of our CDMO business, and creates a strong foundation for future growth."

Gland Pharma is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company focused on generic injectables and ophthalmics. It operates in more than 60 countries under a business-to-business model and offers a broad portfolio of sterile injectable products, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, infusions, oncology and ophthalmic solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Gland Pharma's net profit surged 96.57% to Rs 366.68 crore while net sales rose 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ardee Industries IPO ends with 133.66 times subscription

Ardee Industries IPO ends with 133.66 times subscription

Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; PSU Bank shares decline

Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; PSU Bank shares decline

Quality Power hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Quality Power hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Roto Pumps rises after Q1 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 9 crore

Roto Pumps rises after Q1 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 9 crore

Aarti Pharmalabs hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises 65% YoY

Aarti Pharmalabs hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises 65% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:55 AM IST