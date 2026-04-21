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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline appoints Vinay Subramanian as Commercial Head - Oncology

Glaxosmithkline appoints Vinay Subramanian as Commercial Head - Oncology

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals announced that Vinay Subramanian, Commercial Head - Oncology would be part of leadership team effective 20 April 2026 based out of Mumbai, and he would be part of senior Management Personnel of the Company effective the said date.

Vinay brings with him over 24 years of experience in the Pharmaceuticals, Life Science. Healthcare Devices, and Medical Technology sectors. Prior to joining GSK. he served as the India Enabling leader - Enterprise & Neighboring Countries at Roche Products India Pvt ltd. where he was responsible for the immunotherapy portfolio and was part of their leadership team.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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