Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 938.44 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 15.69% to Rs 237.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 205.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 938.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 805.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.938.44805.1731.4931.20338.29294.50322.45278.98237.18205.01

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