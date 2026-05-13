Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 995.30 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 5.70% to Rs 277.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 995.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 974.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.69% to Rs 1035.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 927.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 3821.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3749.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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