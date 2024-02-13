Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2203.15, down 5.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 92.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 52.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2203.15, down 5.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18669.55, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

