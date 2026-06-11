Glenmark launches Winlevi in key European markets

Glenmark Specialty S.A (GSSA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, today announced the launch of Winlevi (clascoterone 10 mg/g cream) across key markets in Europe. This follows the grant of marketing authorization of the product for the treatment of acne vulgaris in both adults and adolescents aged 12 to <18 years (with usage in adolescents limited to facial application) by the European Commission to Cassiopea S.p.A., a subsidiary of Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN) (Cosmo) in October 2025.

Glenmark has initiated direct launches in several European markets, including the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Spain. In Portugal, the Company has launched the product through a strategic partner. Glenmark is also advancing additional launches through strategic partnerships across other European markets.

The product is authorized in the European Union for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and adolescents. The product has been developed by Cassiopea, which holds rights across Europe and collaborates with regional partners for commercialization.