Monday, July 06, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm launches generic Olanzapine injection

Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm launches generic Olanzapine injection

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.13% to Rs 2,234.90 after its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

The company said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection 10 mg/vial, marketed by Cheplapharm Registration GmbH under NDA 021253.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended May 2026, the reference product recorded annual sales of approximately $25.4 million in the US.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, The launch of Olanzapine for Injection underscores our strategic focus on growing a robust injectable portfolio and strengthening our presence within the institutional channel. It reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to quality and affordable treatment options to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company reported a 6,381.9% zoom in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.41 crore on a 16.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Slips 4.49%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Slips 4.49%

Sobha Ltd Surges 2.71%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.14%

Sobha Ltd Surges 2.71%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.14%

Oberoi Realty receives overwhelming response for its luxury residential project 'Three Sixty North'

Oberoi Realty receives overwhelming response for its luxury residential project 'Three Sixty North'

Granules India secures FTF status for Sodium Oxybate ER for Oral Suspension ANDA

Granules India secures FTF status for Sodium Oxybate ER for Oral Suspension ANDA

Sensex jumps 268 pts in early trade; breadth positive

Sensex jumps 268 pts in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayFIFA World Cup Portugal vs CroatiaBajaj Housing Finance Share PriceBank of Baroda Share PriceAlpha Box Office Collection Day 1FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs AustriaNIfty Pharma ShareGovt Allows 4 China Equipment