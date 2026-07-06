Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm launches generic Olanzapine injection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.13% to Rs 2,234.90 after its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

The company said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection 10 mg/vial, marketed by Cheplapharm Registration GmbH under NDA 021253.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended May 2026, the reference product recorded annual sales of approximately $25.4 million in the US.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, The launch of Olanzapine for Injection underscores our strategic focus on growing a robust injectable portfolio and strengthening our presence within the institutional channel. It reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to quality and affordable treatment options to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company reported a 6,381.9% zoom in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.41 crore on a 16.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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