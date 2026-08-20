Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray.

The company said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Flonase Nasal Spray, 0.05 mg/spray, the reference listed drug of Haleon US Holdings. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will distribute the product in the U.S.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market recorded annual sales of approximately $295.2 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company reported a 6,381.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.41 crore on a 16.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Q4 FY25.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.93% to Rs 2,275.90 on the BSE.

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