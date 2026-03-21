Glenmark Pharma launches GLIPIQ (semaglutide) in India for Type 2 Diabetes at lower cost

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of GLIPIQ (semaglutide) in India for the management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), positioning it as a more affordable GLP-1 therapy aimed at expanding access to advanced diabetes treatment.

The company said the decision to start advanced injectable therapy is often delayed in many patients due to cost and complexity. With GLIPIQ, Glenmark aims to improve affordability and enable earlier treatment initiation across a broader patient population.

GLIPIQ has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) following a multicentre, randomised, comparative, active-controlled, open-label Phase III clinical study conducted in India. The study demonstrated favourable efficacy and safety outcomes in Indian patients with Type 2 diabetes.

The drug is available in both vial and pre-filled pen formulations. The vial-based version, supported by dose-specific syringes, is designed to allow flexible, physician-guided dosing, particularly during the early stages of therapy. The company said this format is expected to offer a more cost-effective treatment option, with weekly therapy priced between Rs 325 and Rs 440.

The pre-filled pen formulation offers the convenience of self-dosing for long-term use. Together, the two formats are intended to provide a structured treatment pathway that supports adherence, continuity of care, and improved patient outcomes.

Alongside the product launch, Glenmark has introduced a patient support programme named Sankalp, aimed at assisting therapy initiation, improving comfort with injectable treatments, and supporting long-term adherence.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is widely used in the management of Type 2 diabetes, particularly in patients with comorbidities such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and chronic kidney disease, due to its broader cardiometabolic benefits beyond glycaemic control.

Alok Malik, President and Business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, Affordability is one of the biggest barriers to initiating advanced diabetes therapy in India. With GLIPIQ, we are setting a new benchmark in affordability for GLP-1 therapy, with weekly treatment starting at Rs 325. The vial-based format enables us to offer a more affordable option while supporting clinically guided initiation and flexible dosing.

Building on our experience in the GLP-1 category, including Lirafit (Liraglutide), and supported by our Sankalp program, we aim to help more patients access, initiate, and continue therapy over time.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 15.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.21 crore on a 17.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,888 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.94% to Rs 2,181.05 on the BSE.

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