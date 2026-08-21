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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Calcium Gluconate injection in various formats

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Calcium Gluconate injection in various formats

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Calcium Gluconate Injection USP in the US in three presentations, including single-dose vials and a pharmacy bulk package.

The products are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug marketed by Fresenius Kabi.

According to IQVIA data, the combined US market for Calcium Gluconate Injection for all these strengths was worth approximately $69.9 million in the 12 months ended June 2026.

Calcium gluconate injection is primarily used for the treatment of acute symptomatic hypocalcemia.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America, said: "The launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP marks another important step in strengthening Glenmarks U.S. injectables business and expanding our hospital portfolio.

 

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It reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a differentiated and sustainable injectables business one that addresses institutional needs, supports greater supply resilience and deepens Glenmarks relevance across the U.S. healthcare system.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which it markets in India and abroad. It also undertakes R&D on new chemical and biological entities. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across India, USA and a few other countries.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 930.34% to Rs 482.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose by 28.52% to Rs 3,931.73 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 2312.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:05 AM IST