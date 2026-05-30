Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 6381.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 3760.28 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 6381.94% to Rs 301.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 3760.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3220.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.06% to Rs 1361.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1047.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 16711.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13145.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3760.283220.13 17 16711.4013145.84 27 OPM %20.2817.42 -27.3617.89 - PBDT909.08506.00 80 4824.312258.04 114 PBT761.17380.79 100 4250.831772.03 140 NP301.414.65 6382 1361.851047.10 30
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST