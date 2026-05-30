Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 6381.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 3760.28 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 6381.94% to Rs 301.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 3760.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3220.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.06% to Rs 1361.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1047.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 16711.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13145.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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