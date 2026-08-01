Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 930.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.52% to Rs 3931.73 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 930.34% to Rs 482.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.52% to Rs 3931.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3059.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3931.733059.33 29 OPM %20.4718.98 -PBDT816.56548.73 49 PBT643.39418.81 54 NP482.9246.87 930
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST