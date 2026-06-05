Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. launches Lacosamide Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Lacosamide Injection USP, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vials. Glenmark's Lacosamide Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat2 Injection, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), of UCB, Inc. [NDA 022254].

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending April 2026, the Vimpat Injection market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $15.2 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, The launch of Lacosamide Injection USP reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a broader, differentiated product portfolio in the United States. By expanding our injectable product portfolio, we are enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers while advancing our commitment to improving patient access to quality, affordable treatment options.