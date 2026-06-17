Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Methylene Blue Injection USP in U.S.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) today announced the launch of Methylene Blue Injection USP, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) Single Dose Vial.

Glenmark's Methylene Blue Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, ProvayBlue Injection, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL), of Provepharm SAS [NDA 204630].

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, The launch of Methylene Blue Injection USP reflects Glenmark's ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for healthcare institutions and the patients they serve. This addition further strengthens our institutional portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options across the U.S. market.