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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection in U.S.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection in U.S.

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial. Glenmark's Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2026, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $37.9 million.

 

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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