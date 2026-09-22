Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2462.3, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% slide in NIFTY and a 20.76% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2462.3, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27021.15, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2452.8, up 0.09% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 22.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% slide in NIFTY and a 20.76% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 47.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News