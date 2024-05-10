Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire stake in a renewable power entity

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GPL) announced that for consumption and supply of renewable energy has entered into Securities Subscription & Shareholdersf Agreement with O2 Renewable Energy XXIV and O2 Energy SG PTE and Power Purchase Agreement with O2 Renewable Energy XXIV.
In line with GPL's commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030, this investment will enhance the share of renewable power in its operation. The acquisition of shares will enable GPL to invest in renewable energy and thereby comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under Indian electricity laws. GPL will acquire minimum 26% stake on fully diluted basis in O2 Renewable Energy XXIV in order to qualify for captive requirements as per the provision of Electricity Act, 2003. Post]acquisition, O2 Renewable Energy XXIV, will become an associate of GPL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon