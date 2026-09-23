Glenmark receives EIR report for formulations facility in Goa
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.
The inspection was conducted at the Company's manufacturing facility from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST