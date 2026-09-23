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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark receives EIR report for formulations facility in Goa

Glenmark receives EIR report for formulations facility in Goa

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The inspection was conducted at the Company's manufacturing facility from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST