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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark USA launches Olanzapine for Injection

Glenmark USA launches Olanzapine for Injection

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Olanzapine for Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa2 IntraMuscular Injection 10 mg/vial, of Cheplapharm Registration GmbH [NDA 021253].

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending May 2026, the Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $25.4 million.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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