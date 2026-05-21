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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 99.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 99.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Glittek Granites declined 99.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.31 -100 0.052.04 -98 OPM %0-1329.03 --3400.00-1065.20 - PBDT0.2626.67 -99 -0.357.60 PL PBT0.2626.65 -99 -0.397.47 PL NP0.2626.04 -99 -0.396.86 PL

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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