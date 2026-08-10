Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 43.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets declined 43.30% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.081.1530.5685.220.460.980.450.970.550.97

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