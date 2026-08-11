Global Education consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 10.69% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.0414.8340.9540.665.936.585.035.603.764.21

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