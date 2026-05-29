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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Education consolidated net profit rises 93.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit rises 93.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 46.48% to Rs 24.14 crore

Net profit of Global Education rose 93.65% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.48% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.92% to Rs 26.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.84% to Rs 93.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.1416.48 46 93.8572.28 30 OPM %47.0239.56 -38.1448.28 - PBDT11.857.20 65 39.7040.56 -2 PBT10.695.72 87 35.2236.97 -5 NP8.234.25 94 26.5228.19 -6

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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