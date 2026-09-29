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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Health acquires 10,560 sq. metre land parcel in Ghaziabad

Global Health acquires 10,560 sq. metre land parcel in Ghaziabad

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

For development of proposed 350-bedded hospital

Global Health announced that it has been allotted a land parcel measuring approximately 10,560 sq. metres at Siddharth Vihar Yojna, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, by the Uttar Pradesh Housing & Development Board (UPAVP). The land parcel has been allotted for approximately Rs 165.82 crore on a freehold basis through an online auction conducted by UPAVP.

The strategically located parcel has the potential to accommodate the development of a 350+ bedded hospital, subject to customary and statutory approvals and the approval of the Company's Board of Directors. The proposed hospital is expected to further strengthen the Company's presence in the Delhi-NCR healthcare ecosystem and provide access to high-quality tertiary and quaternary healthcare services for the rapidly growing population of Ghaziabad and the surrounding catchment areas.

 

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST