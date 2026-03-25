Global Health closes in the green on proposal to establish 400-bed hospital in Varanasi

Global Health gained 3.83% to end at Rs 1011.40 after the company announced its plan to set up a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital in the heart of Varanasi.

The board of directors of the company, at the meeting held today, approved the execution of definitive agreements to enter into a built-to-suit and lease arrangement, with Shripal Hospitality and others, to establish a super speciality hospital in Varanasi.

Under this arrangement, the civil infrastructure of the hospital will be developed by the partner in line with Medantas specifications, while Medanta will undertake investments towards interior services, fit outs and medical equipment.

The total investment by Medanta is estimated at approximately Rs. 550 crore.

The proposed hospital will be developed on a strategically located freehold land parcel in central Varanasi and is expected to cater to a population base of over 4 million in the city and adjoining regions.

The hospital will deliver advanced clinical care through a combination of world-class medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a comprehensive multi-specialty offering.

This expansion marks a continued commitment by Medanta to deepen its presence in Uttar Pradesh, following the successful establishment of its 950-bed flagship hospital in Lucknow and recently inaugurated 550-bed hospital in Noida.

Global Health is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India.

On a consolidated basis, Global Health's net profit declined 33.51% to Rs 95.02 crore while net sales rose 18.83% to Rs 1121.05 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Recently, a domestic brokerage maintained a 'buy rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 1,382.

The brokerage cited improving earnings visibility, margin expansion tailwinds and a more reasonable valuation backdrop as key drivers for its positive stance. The research house expects the company's revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax to grow at a CAGR of 14%, 26% and 32%, respectively, over FY26 to FY28.

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