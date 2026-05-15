Global Health consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 1159.05 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 42.00% to Rs 143.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 1159.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.58% to Rs 556.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 4410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3692.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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