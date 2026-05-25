Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 45.39 crore

Net Loss of Global Surfaces reported to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 233.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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