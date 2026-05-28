Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 127.51 crore

Net loss of Global Vectra Helicorp reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 521.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 542.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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