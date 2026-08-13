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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit rises 40.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit rises 40.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 92.30 crore

Net profit of Globe Civil Projects rose 40.40% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales92.3067.35 37 OPM %16.3817.10 -PBDT11.717.58 54 PBT9.946.81 46 NP7.095.05 40

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST