Globe Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 107.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.43% to Rs 184.51 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 107.86% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 184.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.184.51148.285.027.094.946.363.705.112.911.40

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