Globe Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 2016.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 178.10 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 2016.67% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 178.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.68% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 642.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 554.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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