Globe Enterprises (India) standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 170.89 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 170.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.82% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 598.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 524.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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