Globe International Carriers consolidated net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 54.65 crore

Net profit of Globe International Carriers declined 7.58% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.21% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 174.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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