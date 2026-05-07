Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 284.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 632.31 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 284.50% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 632.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 293.44% to Rs 91.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 2710.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2537.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales632.31654.77 -3 2710.242537.13 7 OPM %10.545.93 -9.545.96 - PBDT55.0529.47 87 212.96114.85 85 PBT29.578.70 240 121.2233.24 265 NP21.345.55 285 91.7923.33 293
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST