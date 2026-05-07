Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 284.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 632.31 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 284.50% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 632.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 293.44% to Rs 91.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 2710.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2537.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

632.31654.772710.242537.1310.545.939.545.9655.0529.47212.96114.8529.578.70121.2233.2421.345.5591.7923.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News