Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 49.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 788.78 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 49.05% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 788.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 699.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.788.78699.839.838.2063.6245.0837.1823.4626.5917.84

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