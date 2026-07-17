Globus Spirits Q1 PAT jumps 49% to Rs 28 crore

Globus Spirits' standalone net profit jumped 48.68% year on year to Rs 27.55 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 18.53 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 12.84% year on year to Rs 788.76 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 699.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 57.23% to Rs 37.42 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 33% to Rs 79.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 10% from 9% a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 20.21% year on year to Rs 1,116.13 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 30.68 crore (up 8.79% YoY), while other expenses increased to Rs 150.77 crore (up 15.51% YoY).

In Q1 FY27, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 35% year on year to Rs 35 crore, while sales volume grew 45% to 0.42 million cases.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer, and franchise bottling.

Shares of Globus Spirits declined 5.62% to close at Rs 931.80 on the BSE.

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