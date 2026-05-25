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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gloster reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 35.95% to Rs 378.40 crore

Net profit of Gloster reported to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 378.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 278.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.17% to Rs 1426.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 734.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales378.40278.34 36 1426.73734.78 94 OPM %10.745.18 -10.316.33 - PBDT29.0414.25 104 93.0448.54 92 PBT12.881.84 600 32.51-1.21 LP NP8.21-2.32 LP 18.14-13.35 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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