Glottis standalone net profit declines 5.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.23% to Rs 195.85 croreNet profit of Glottis declined 5.72% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.23% to Rs 195.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.82% to Rs 37.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 722.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 941.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales195.85307.12 -36 722.59941.17 -23 OPM %5.385.20 -6.868.32 - PBDT14.5216.05 -10 53.3077.47 -31 PBT13.7615.46 -11 50.7975.86 -33 NP10.7111.36 -6 37.7256.15 -33
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST