Glottis standalone net profit declines 5.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.23% to Rs 195.85 crore

Net profit of Glottis declined 5.72% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.23% to Rs 195.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.82% to Rs 37.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 722.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 941.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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