GM Breweries gains after Q1 PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 38 crore

GM Breweries rose 1% to Rs 969.20 after the company reported a 45.9% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.74 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 25.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 22.5% YoY to Rs 199.58 crore in Q1 FY27.

On a sequential basis, standalone net profit declined 30.2%, while revenue from operations slipped 1.35% compared with the preceding quarter.

Total expenses rose 24.6% to Rs 758.02 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 608.58 crore in the year-ago quarter. Raw material consumption increased 14.2% year-on-year to Rs 138.25 crore, while employee benefit expenses declined 6.5% to Rs 2.95 crore during the period.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 50.43 crore in Q1 FY27, up 45.9% from the Rs 34.56 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

GM Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest producer of country liquor in Maharashtra and commands a significant share of the states market.

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