GM Breweries slips as Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 54 cr

GM Breweries fell 2.02% to Rs 1,011.60 after the company reported a 10.57% decline in standalone net profit of Rs 54.07 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 60.46 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 19.49% YoY to Rs 202.33 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit rose 28.71%, while revenue increased 0.09%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 68.12 crore in Q4 FY26, down 0.29% from the Rs 68.32 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 19.85% to Rs 761.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 635.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 131.31 crore (up 2.72% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.21 crore (down 3.6% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2026, as part of its fourth-quarter FY26 results. The record date for the dividend has not been announced.

GM Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest producer of country liquor in Maharashtra and commands a significant share of the states market.