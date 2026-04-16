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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC surges to record high, extends winning streak to third session

GMDC surges to record high, extends winning streak to third session

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation shares surged 18.69% to Rs 738.85, extending their rally for a third consecutive session on Thursday.

The stock touched a fresh record high of Rs 736 during the days trade, reflecting sustained buying interest.

Over the three sessions, the stock has gained 22.59%. The momentum has been even stronger over a longer horizon, with the stock rising 38.89% in the past one month and 23.26% on a year-to-date basis.

GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.

 

On a consolidated basis, GMDC's net profit declined 9.89% to Rs 133.06 crore while net sales declined 11.37% to Rs 579.15 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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