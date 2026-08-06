GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 114.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 924.76 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 114.35% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 924.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 794.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.924.76794.5510.1412.7180.8167.3640.2031.6123.9011.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News