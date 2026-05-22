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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 943.55 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler reported to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 943.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.14% to Rs 57.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 3523.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3198.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales943.55806.59 17 3523.943198.69 10 OPM %7.9610.32 -11.4311.29 - PBDT77.0151.95 48 324.88288.37 13 PBT34.8313.52 158 167.27143.93 16 NP17.18-26.95 LP 57.8152.97 9

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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