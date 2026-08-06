GMM Pfaudler soars after Q1 PAT surges 118% YoY

GMM Pfaudler rose 6.99% to Rs 917 after reporting strong profit growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged 118% YoY and 47% QoQ to Rs 22 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operational income increased 16% YoY but declined 2% QoQ to Rs 925 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax after exceptional items stood at Rs 40 crore in Q1 FY27, up 27% YoY and 56% QoQ. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 27% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 40 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 94 crore, down 7% YoY but up 25% QoQ. EBITDA margin contracted 258 basis points YoY to 10.1% but improved 217 basis points sequentially.

On the cost front, total operating expenses increased 20% YoY but declined 4% QoQ to Rs 831 crore. Material costs rose 26% YoY but fell 13% QoQ to Rs 366 crore, while other costs increased 15% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 465 crore. Depreciation rose 14% YoY but declined 4% QoQ to Rs 41 crore, while finance costs fell 47% YoY but increased 38% QoQ to Rs 23 crore.

Order intake stood at Rs 1,007 crore, up 16% QoQ, while the order backlog increased 20% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 2,289 crore.

During the quarter, the company reorganised its operations into four global business divisions to improve growth, diversification and cost efficiencies. It also repaid around EUR 7 million of debt through internal accruals and revised its dividend payout frequency from semi-annual to annual without changing its dividend distribution policy.

Managing director Tarak Patel said revenue growth reflected the strength of the company's diversified portfolio and execution capabilities. He added that initiatives undertaken over the past year improved earnings conversion, while strong order intake and the new global operating structure are expected to unlock operational synergies, improve profitability and support long-term growth.

Group CEO Gregory Gelhaus said the new operating structure has strengthened execution and accountability, with the ongoing transformation programme focused on building a simpler organisation, improving earnings quality and enhancing cash generation.

GMM Pfaudler is a diversified global engineering company serving the process industries. The company operates through four distinct global divisions: corrosion-resistant technologies, process performance technologies, heavy engineering technologies, and process system technologies.

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